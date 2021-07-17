JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 46.6% in June

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JFrog by 3,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in JFrog by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $43.45. 650,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,817. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.67.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

