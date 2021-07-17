Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.22

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as low as $21.78. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.4209 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

