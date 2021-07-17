Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the first quarter worth about $467,000.

JFIN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JFIN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

