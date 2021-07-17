John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.79

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and traded as high as $39.87. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 32,645 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

