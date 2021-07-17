John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE HPF remained flat at $$21.45 during trading hours on Friday. 21,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,045. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

