Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,630 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Johnson Controls International worth $183,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,452 shares of company stock valued at $33,405,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. 4,840,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

