JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $56.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84.

