JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 11,070 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Stoneridge worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $750.79 million, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

