JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Caesarstone worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after acquiring an additional 186,060 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $459.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

