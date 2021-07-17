JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.13 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

