JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 449.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

