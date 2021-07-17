JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,516 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 681.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.58. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $184.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

