JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,982 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,068 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $77.71 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

