JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCRB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCRB shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

