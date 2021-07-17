Juggernaut (JGN) Price Down 42.3% This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001706 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $21.69 million and $911,331.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.00819611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

