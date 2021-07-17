Juggernaut Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $915,247.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.04 or 0.00794240 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.