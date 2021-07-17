Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0098

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $573,326.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00103149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00144481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,838.55 or 0.99980568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

