JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.02 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $97.02 million and approximately $135.47 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00106366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.08 or 1.00013767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

