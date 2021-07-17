JustBet Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. JustBet has a market cap of $1.26 million and $3,695.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

