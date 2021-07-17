JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Tops $49.05 on Major Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $27.86 million and $250.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $49.05 or 0.00153064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00105899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00146469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,034.20 or 0.99972365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.