K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock remained flat at $$33.71 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

