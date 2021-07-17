K21 (K21) Market Cap Tops $4.97 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $4.97 million and $259,296.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, K21 has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.24 or 0.00798594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,931 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

