KARMA Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 206.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $49.52 million and approximately $256.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006215 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093195 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

