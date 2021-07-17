Katalyo (KTLYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $89,700.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00144548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,709.08 or 1.00459280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

