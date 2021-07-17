Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $3.83 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00012134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $268.70 million and $25.91 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00034666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00235539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 138,825,450 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

