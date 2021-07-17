Kayak Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 348.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 4,020,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,622. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,515,186 shares of company stock valued at $339,114,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

