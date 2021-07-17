Kayak Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 951,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,297. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.89. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock worth $29,861,348. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

