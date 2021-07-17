Kayak Investment Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 0.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,094,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.