Kayak Investment Partners LLC Has $42.52 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises about 5.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Smartsheet worth $42,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Smartsheet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $623,389.06. Insiders sold 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

