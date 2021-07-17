Kayak Investment Partners LLC Has $66.83 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 8.6% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.10. 11,150,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,181,256. The stock has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $198.26 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

