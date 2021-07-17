Kayak Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 4.9% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $238.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,288,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $183.36 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,474 shares of company stock worth $82,377,866 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

