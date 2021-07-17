Kayak Investment Partners LLC Sells 38,900 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 4.6% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Datadog worth $35,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,334 shares of company stock worth $80,027,498 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $104.64. 890,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,490. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

