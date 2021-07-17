Kayak Investment Partners LLC Sells 396,700 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 396,700 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up about 1.0% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after buying an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $44,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

