Kayak Investment Partners LLC Sells 73,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.6% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Man Group plc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 548,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 414,873 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $431,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 113,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 94,331 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.89. 35,860,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,558,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,099 shares of company stock valued at $39,746,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

