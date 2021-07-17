Kayak Investment Partners LLC Sells 94,900 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up about 3.0% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Warner Music Group worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. 311,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,433. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

