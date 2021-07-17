Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 553,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

