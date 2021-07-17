KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.15

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $15.66. KDDI shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 99,803 shares.

KDDIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

