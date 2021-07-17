Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $146.83 million and $6.84 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 558,543,572 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

