KeeperDAO Market Cap Reaches $64.15 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $110.59 or 0.00349959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $64.15 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.91 or 0.00800359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,189,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,079 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

