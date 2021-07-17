KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. KemPharm reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

KemPharm stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $372.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,725 shares of company stock valued at $109,681. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $1,637,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

