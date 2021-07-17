Kenneth T. Mills Sells 6,000 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $240,480.00.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 414,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFST. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

