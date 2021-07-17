KickToken [new] Market Capitalization Achieves $17.86 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00826710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,497,039,610 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

