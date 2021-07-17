Kidder Stephen W Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,655,150. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. 6,603,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,937,808. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.