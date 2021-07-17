Kidder Stephen W Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,473. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.