Kidder Stephen W Buys 7,870 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 21,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 7,819,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,988. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.