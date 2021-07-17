Kidder Stephen W Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 25,263,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,084,220. The company has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

