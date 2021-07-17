Kidder Stephen W Sells 1,150 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $117.51. 3,977,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

