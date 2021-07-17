Kidder Stephen W Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,053. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.