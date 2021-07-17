Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $85,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

