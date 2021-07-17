Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $75.14 million and $214,473.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00103029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00143935 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

